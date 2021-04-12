IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson’s RR lock horns with Rahul-led PBKS in battle of big-hitters

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals are set to square off against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in the game No 4 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai. The focus will be on newly-appointed Royals’ captain Sanju Samson as it’s going to be a test of his temperament and character. The responsibility will also demand consistency that has been a concern for Samson. On the other hand, Punjab will enter the contest with a makeover. They boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. For them too, it would be all about getting the combination right.