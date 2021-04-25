IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs DC: Warner’s SRH look to continue momentum against well-settled Delhi Capitals
SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. It's going to be the final IPL game of the season at Chepauk in which both Pant and Warner would pray for a decent surface for their flamboyant batters. DC, who are placed third on the points table, will look to maintain their winning streak and consolidate their position. On the other hand, it's going to be a challenging face-off for SRH who just registered their first win this season and will look to carry the momentum against a strong and settled unit.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 06:10 PM
Khaleel Ahmed - IPL Wickets by Batting Position
Top Order (1-3): 17 (54.8%)
Middle Order(4-7): 13 (41.9%)
Tail (8-11): 1 (3.2%)
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 06:06 PM
Best SR In Powerplay Of IPL 2021 (Minimum 30 balls)
Prithvi Shaw: 171.11
Jonny Bairstow: 163.27
Shubman Gill: 148.67
Faf du Plessis: 148.08
Suryakumar Yadav: 138.46
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 06:01 PM
SRH vs DC: Last five encounters
DC win by 17 runs (Qualifier 2, IPL 2020)
SRH win by 88 runs (Match 47, IPL 2020)
SRH win by 15 runs (Match 11, IPL 2020)
DC win by 2 wickets (Eliminator, IPL 2019)
DC win by 39 runs (Match 30, IPL 2019)
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 05:56 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 matches
vs PBKS: won by 9 wickets
vs MI: lost by 13 runs
vs RCB: lost by 6 runs
vs KKR: lost by 10 runs
vs DC: lost by 17 runs
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 05:50 PM
Delhi Capitals in last 5 encounters
vs MI: won by 6 wickets
vs PBKS: won by 6 wickets
vs RR: lost by 3 wickets
vs CSK: won by 7 wickets
vs MI: lost by 5 wickets
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 05:46 PM
SRH vs DC: Head to head
Total matches: 18
SRH won: 11 matches
DC won: 7 matches
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 05:42 PM
Delhi Capitals Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 05:39 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 05:38 PM
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 20 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals. It's going to be a battle between an experienced skipper - David Warner - and first-time captain Rishabh Pant. However, the stories of both sides are completely different. DC are currently placed in the top half of the points table with six points while the Sunrisers will enter the contest after registering the first win this season. It's going to be a tough challenge for the Orange Army as they will look to maintain the momentum against a well-settled Delhi Capitals.