IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR: Harbhajan set to make KKR debut; toss upcoming

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. all eyes would be on captain Morgan who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to start afresh after an unfortunate finish in IPL 2021. They lost before the final hurdle, going down to runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 last year.