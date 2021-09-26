CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: DJ Bravo or Andre Russell - who'll set the stage on fire in Abu Dhabi; toss upcoming
IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs KKR: After winning both their games in the UAE leg of the tournamnet, the two giants - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - are set to face each other in the match no. 38 in Abu Dhabi. Both CSK and KKR are carrying superb momentum at this point as they are yet to lose a game in the second phase of the league. It's going to be a crucial game for them as whichever side returns victorious, moves closer to playoff qualification. Compratively, CSK has the upper hand as they are at the second spot but KKR has to put their best foot forward in order to maintain the rhythm they are in at the moment.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:45 PM
Ambati Rayudu vs KKR spinners
15 innings
11 dismissals
198 runs
18 Average
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:41 PM
CSK Predicted XI vs KKR
Have a look at our CSK predicted XI vs KKR
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:31 PM
Milestones await fro Dinesh Karthik
4000: Dinesh Karthik is 54 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.
200: Dinesh Karthik is 10 sixes away from completing 200 sixes across T20s.
200: Dinesh Karthik is 7 catches away from completing 200 catches across T20s.
50: Dinesh Karthik is 10 dismissals as wicketkeeper away from completing 50 dismissals for KKR in IPL.
50: Dinesh Karthik is 12 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL.
150: Karthik is 4 dismissals away from completing 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:30 PM
Eoin Morgan's form a concern?
KKR openers have been doing a great job but the skipper hasn't been in his best of form. He has struggled to find form this season in 8 innings he has scored 99 runs at strike rate of 110 which is the lowest among all the KKR batsman with min. 5 innings batted. Against CSK, he has played 9 innings and has scored 107 runs at an average of 15.29 which is the worst among all the active teams.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:27 PM
CSK vs KKR: When and where to watch live streaming
The mouth-watering contest is about to begin in Abu Dhabhi.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:20 PM
Any injury news?
Well, every one is fit and fine as of now. And we hope it goes like the same. Rayudu, who got hit on his elbow while batting against MI, is also fine and will be available for the selection.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:13 PM
KKR show massive improvement
KKR have struggled in the initial phase of the IPL 2021. In the India leg, their average score in the PowerPlay was 44. However, in the UAE, they have shown massive improvemmnet. The average has jumped up to 60. Isn't that intersting?
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 02:09 PM
CSK vs KKR - head to head
Matches: 23
CSK win: 15
KKR win: 8
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 01:56 PM
KKR in last five games
vs MI: Won by 7 wickets
vs RCB: Won by 9 wickets
vs DC: Lost by 7 wickets
vs PBKS: Won by 5 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 6 wickets
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 01:51 PM
CSK in last five games
vs RCB: Won by 6 wickets
vs MI: Won by 20 runs
vs MI: Lost by 4 wickets
vs SRH: Won by 7 wickets
vs RCB: Won by 69 runs
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 01:46 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 01:45 PM
Chennai Super Kings squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 01:40 PM
IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Match 38 Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders iin Abu Dhabhi. It's going to be a great tussle between two of the highly-confident sides of the league. On one side of the ring, it's CSK who have been phenomenal this season and one win away from gaining the top spot on the points table again. They are set to lock horns with Eoin Morgan's KKR who are on a roll in the UAE. The way Knight Riders made their way to the top half of the points table is simple terrific and they will defiinitely root for third win in the trot. And so will CSK who are leaving no stone unturned to stun the opposition.
So, fasten your seatbelts because it's going to be a cracking double header Sunday which has hell lot of entertainment on offer.