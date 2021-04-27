IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals face off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore
Catch IPL 2021 Live updates of today's match between DC vs RCB: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli will be eager to bounce back from the defeat RCB suffered in their previous game against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. For DC, it is a chance to get to top. All eyes on the contest.
Follow live scorecard of IPL 2021, DC vs RCB
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 27 Apr 2021 05:51 PM
Axar Patel spoke after DC's Super Over win vs SRH
"We won two out of two matches in Chennai, so we couldn't have put in a better performance at this venue. And when a close match falls in the team's favour, then the team's confidence gets a major boost."
Can confidence help DC surpass RCB challenge?
-
Tue, 27 Apr 2021 05:48 PM
DC vs RCB - Head to Head stats
Matches Played 26
RCB Won 15
DC Won 10
No Result 1
-
Tue, 27 Apr 2021 05:41 PM
DC vs RCB - Squads
Forgot what are the squads for both RCB and DC? We got you sorted!
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel
-
Tue, 27 Apr 2021 05:32 PM
News related R Ashwin
Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin has left the IPL 2021 to help his family battle Covid-19. This is expected to spark a major wave of changes in DC XI. Who do you think will get a chance today against RCB?
-
Tue, 27 Apr 2021 05:10 PM
IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our IPL 2021, DC vs RCB live blog as Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals get set to take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. These are two of the best teams in the competition this year -- and while DC won their last game in a Super Over, and RCB lost their last one -- both teams are equally capable of getting a win over each other. Interesting things in store tonight! Get your popcorns ready.