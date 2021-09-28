KKR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021: Red-hot Delhi Capitals chase hat-trick of wins, target encore against Knight Riders
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Latest Match updates: An improved Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the top 3 in the points table if they are able to slay the red-hot Delhi Capitals in Match 41 in Sharjah.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): In the first game of this weekday double-header, two in-form teams in Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will do battle at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With two wins from two matches since the resumption, the Capitals, led by the dynamic Rishabh Pant are inching towards the Playoffs and a win here will more or less seal their place in the top 4. Their opponents, KKR are coming off a loss to Chennai Super Kings, albeit by the barest of margins. It stopped them from registering a hat-trick of wins but by no means, should they be looked differently at just because of the outcome of the match. KKR are improving each game and they can pose the Capitals a real threat for the first time in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 02:15 PM
Will Steve Smith get a game?
Steve Smith
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 02:10 PM
Some interesting nuggets
59: runs Ajinkya Rahane needs to complete 4000 IPL runs.
28: runs Dinesh Karthik Needs to complete 4000 IPL runs.
91: runs Shikhar Dhawan needs to complete 2000 IPL runs for DC.
31 & 98 runs: Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine needs to complete 1000 IPL runs for KKR.
4: more dismissals Dinesh Karthik needs to complete 150 dismissals in IPL.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 02:05 PM
Shubman Gill takes on the challenge
Shubman Gill hasn't had the best start in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, managing scores of 13 and 9 against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Morgan would be hoping for a useful knock from the young opener and if this video is anything to go by, there's no reason why that can't happen today in Sharjah.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 02:02 PM
Iyer threat looms large for KKR
Shreyas Iyer loves batting against KKR where he has scored 425 runs in 12 innings which is the most for him against any team in IPL. Iyer's strike rate of 156.82 vs KKR is 3rd best among all the batsman with min. 125 balls faced in IPL.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:55 PM
KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: Pant has the chance to go past Sehwag today
Rishabh Pant has been with Delhi Capitals since the beginning and has scored 2351 runs from 78 matches across six seasons. He is now just 32 runs away from becoming the leading scorer for the franchise. Ahead of him is DC's former captain Virender Sehwag, who has scored 2382 runs from 86 games. Given the form he is in, there is no reason as to why he can't do it today itself.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:48 PM
Welcome back, Shreyas Iyer
How can we not talk about Shreyas Iyer and how he's batted like a million bucks so far in IPL 2021. Initially ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Iyer began the second phase in emphatic style, with scored of 47* and 43 against SRH and Rajasthan Royals.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:45 PM
Venkatesh Iyer, the find of IPL 2021's second phase
In the first half, no one was familiar with the name Venkatesh Iyer. Five months later, all 8 opposition teams of KKR are planning against him. Such has been the start of his IPL career for KKR. Iyer, an IIT graduate, started off with an unbeaten 41 against RCB, before cracking his maiden IPL fifty against MI. Against CSK, Iyer looked in good nick before falling for 18. Importantly for KKR, their newest opening pair of Iyer and Shubman Gill is doing wonders. But how would they respond against DC's pace trio of Rabada, Nortje and Avesh promises to make for an intriguing contest.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:40 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: What happened between KKR and DC the last time
It was on April 29 earlier this year that Delhi Capitals took on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the IPL. Prithvi Shaw had emerged Player of the Match as DC beat KKR by 7 wickets. It was the same game in which Shaw hit Shivam Mavi for six fours in an over to become only the second player after Ajinkya Rahane to do so in the IPL.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:34 PM
KKR vs DC: The history
Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals are two of the original teams and their rivalry dates back to the first edition of the IPL back in 2008. The two teams have faced each other 26 times previously, and in terms of head-to-head battle, it's the Knight Riders, who hold the edge over the Capitals, leading 14-12. They have featured in a Super Over thriller once, in which the Capitals came out on top.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:29 PM
KKR not to be taken lightly
The Kolkata Knight Riders had a forgettable run in the first half of IPL 2021 in India, losing five games out of seven. They, along with SRH, were likely to be the two teams to be eliminated from the race for the playoffs. But their redemption in the second phase has been the stuff of legends, By beating teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore first and then their biggest nemesis in the Mumbai Indians, KKR have kept themselves alive. They had a chance to make it three out of three but CSK edged them in a last-over thriller. KKR may still have some work left to do but count them out at your own peril.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:25 PM
Delhi Capitals continue their surge
Long gone are the day when the Delhi Capitals were termed perennial underachievers. Since 2020, the team gas turned a new leaf and now. Last year, they reached the final of the IPL, and this year have continued from where they left off in 2020. Under Rishabh Pant, DC are making rampant strides and have been one of the two most dominating teams along with Chennai Super Kings. What a fabulous turnaround it has been. From chasing down 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortable to defending 156, the Capitals are slowly becoming unstoppable.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:20 PM
KKR vs DC: Race for the playoffs is heating up
We are slowly progressing towards the business end of the tournament, which is why each game from here onward becomes all the more crucial. Delhi Capitals are currently second on the table with 16 points, behind Chennai Super Kings and a win here will almost seal their Playoff berth. Kolkata Knight are still 8 points behind DC, and although it is too early to rule them out or consider them in contention for the playoffs, rest assured, this newly-transformed KKR unit has a point to prove.
-
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 01:16 PM
IPL 2021, SRH vs RR, Live Score
Hello everyone! A warm welcome to all our viewers who are geared up for a weekday double-header. Yes, that's right. Two brilliant IPL games are in store and we will kick off today's Terrific Tuesday by a match that promises to hit it out of the park. It's the Kolkata Knight Riders facing the Delhi Capitals in Match 41 in Sharjah. Two in-form team, two perfectly balanced sides. The Capitals have been on a roll, in the first half of the season and as well as in the second phase, registering back-to-back wins. However, up against them are KKR, who appear a different team altogether - full of confidence, believe and swag. They may have lost to CSK but from a stage where it could have been anybody's game. There is nothing like two good teams taking on each other and that's what we will be getting today.