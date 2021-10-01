KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata and KL Rahul's Punjab square off with one eye on Playoffs berth

IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): For one team, it's all about consolidating their chances of sealing a playoffs berth. For another, it's more about surviving and being relevant in that race. And for both teams, the goal is to go back to their hotel with two important points in their kitty. This equation is what makes the KKR vs PBKS clash so very interesting. Eoin Morgan's KKR will be upbeat after beating a rampant DC side, while KL Rahul's PBKS would look to shed off their inconsistency. Let's the battle begin!