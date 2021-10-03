KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Morgan's Kolkata meet Williamson's Hyderabad with eye on Playoffs berth; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): As the race to the IPL 14 Playoffs heats up, every game in the final stretch of the league stage becomes important. This one between KKR and SRH is no different, especially for Kolkata. While Kane Williamson's SRH have nothing to lose, after becoming the first team to get knocked out of the tournament, Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders have everything to play for as they still have a more-than-fair chance of securing a top-4 finish. But for that to happen, they must win all their remaining matches starting today. It will be interesting to see how both teams fare today, especially after the manner in which SRH beats Rajasthan Royals a few days back. Do not go anywhere!