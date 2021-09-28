MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: All eyes on big hitters as Rohit's Mumbai plays Rahul's Punjab; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2021 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Two teams, who are level on points and in desperate need of a win to keep their IPL 2021 playoffs chances alive, meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The Mumbai Indians, currently placed 7th in the points table, come into the contest on the back of three consecutive losses. On the other hand, Punjab Kings head into the contest after losing a last-ball thriller and winning a last-over nail-biter. MI are bruised and battered but not out yet. PBKS, on the other hand, are upbeat and raring to make it two wins on the trot. We are in for an entertaining game.