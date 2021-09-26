RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Rohit's Mumbai Indians take on Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore for a much-needed win
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI Latest Match updates: Both Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers are bruised following back-to-back defeats. However, the two teams now have a chance to make amends with a win. Follow the blog for live scores and updates.
IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians tend to start slow, and their back-to-back defeats at the start of the second phase of IPL 14 bears testament. However, time is slowly running out and they need to get back to winning ways. But the task won't be an easy one as they will square off against a bruised Royal Challengers Bangalore unit at the Dubai International Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led side would also be eager to snap their losing streak. Irrespective of what happens, the fans and the viewers are assured of top-class cricket and top-notch entertainment. Let's find out who walks away with two points today.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:49 PM
RCB vs MI Live Score: Can Rohit prevent the Kohli encore?
The two high-profile teams last met in the first match of the season. The match went down to the wire as RCB, chasing 159, got over the line on the 120th ball. Chris Lynn (49) and Surykumar Yadav (31) guided MI to 159/9 in their 20 overs. In response, Ab de Villiers (48) and Glenn Maxwell (39) took their team close to the target it was eventually Harshal Patel hitting the winning runs.
-
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:43 PM
It's Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma
If you have kept yourself updated on latest developments of Indian cricket, you can understand why this battle is now bigger than ever. Two stalwarts of Indian cricket are going to do battle in Dubai today and it seriously cannot get more exciting. So far in IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma has scored 283 runs in 8 games and is also MI's highest scorer currently.
On the other hand, Kohli has scored 256 runs in 9 matches is the franchise's second-highest run getter of the season so fa.r
DO NOT MISS THIS BATTLE!
-
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:40 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do RCB and MI stand in the points table
While RCB continue to remain in the top half of the table, MI have slipped to the bottom half.
RCB- 3rd position (P-9 | W-5 | L-4 | Points-10)
MI- 6th position (P-9 | W-5 | L-5 | Points-8)
-
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:35 PM
RCB vs MI: Head-to-Head contests
The two IPL giants have met each other 28 times in the tournament history. Mumbai Indians lead the overall head-to-head battle with 17 wins as opposed to Royal Challengers Bangalore's 11.
-
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:08 PM
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 39 of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Both teams are coming into the his game on the back of two consecutive defeats with time slowly running out, they would be eager to get back to winning ways to strengthen their bid for a top-4 finish. MI have slipped to the bottom half of the table while RCB, at the time of writing, are still third. But by no means can they breathe easy. But you, my lovely viewers, can! So, sit back, fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the action!