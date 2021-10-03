RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings
IPL 2021 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): As the battle for the playoffs spot continues to heat up, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will gear up to challenge KL Rahul's Punjab Kings. A win for RCB here may seal the deal for Kohli & co. for the playoffs - but if Rahul manages to get one over India captain - he will truly shake up the points table. This is, once again, heading towards an exciting finish to the round-robin stage.
Sun, 03 Oct 2021 01:39 PM
RCB vs PBKS: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai
Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh
Sun, 03 Oct 2021 01:30 PM
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS - STATS ATTACK
- Opening partnerships against RCB in the last four games: 82, 71, 57, 77
- KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal partnerships in the last three games vs RCB: 78, 57, 59
- Both Chahal and Bishnoi have taken 7 wickets each in this UAE leg of IPL 2021 at rather similar economy rates of 5.57 and 5.92 respectively.
(Source: Cricbuzz)
Sun, 03 Oct 2021 01:21 PM
RCB vs PBKS: Head-to-Head
Matches: 27
Won: RCB-12, PBKS-15
HS (RCB) vs PBKS: 226
LS (RCB) vs PBKS: 84
HS (PBKS) vs RCB: 232
LS (PBKS) vs RCB: 88
Sun, 03 Oct 2021 01:18 PM
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings. The stage is set for an epic encounter between the present of Indian team and perhaps, the future of Indian team. Who will come out on top?