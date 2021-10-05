RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Samson's Rajasthan takes on Rohit's Mumbai with last Playoffs berth on the line
IPL 2021 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): The final week of the league stage in an IPL season is always the most exciting time as more often than not, several teams battle it out for the last Playoffs berth. The teams take their calculators out as variable factors like net run-rate come into play. IPL 2021 is no different as four teams can still take up the last spot an two of them are taking on each other today. This is why RR vs MI on Tuesday is of massive importance. It's a do-or-die situation for both Rohit Sharma's MI and the Sanju Samson-led RR and they both must win the game comprehensively as they have a poor net-run rate. All in all, this promises to be a blockbuster.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:50 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by MI vs RR
Highest Total Chased: 190 On May 25, 2014
Lowest Total Defended: 166 On May 15, 2013
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:45 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by RR vs MI
Highest Total Chased: 196 On Oct 25, 2020
Lowest Total Defended: 145 On May 14, 2009
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:40 PM
RR vs MI Live Score: Can Samson stop Rohit's encore?
The last time these sides met, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi, MI won by 7 wickets. Batting first, RR posted 171-4 in their 20 overs. In response, MI chased down the target in 18.3 overs with 7 wickets to spare as Quinton de Kock cored an unbeaten 70.
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:35 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Sanju Samson vs Rohit Sharma
RR vs MI means Samson vs Sharma. Both batsmen are key batters in their respective line-ups. While they are big hitters of the cricket ball, so far in IPL 2021, Samson has outperformed Sharma with the bat. While RR skipper Samson has scored 480 runs in 12 matches, Sharma has amassed 341 in 11 games.
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:30 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do RR vs MI stand in the points table
RR- 6th position (P-12 | W-9 | L-3 | Points-18 | NRR: -0.337)
MI- 7tt position (P-12 | W-5 | L-7 | Points-10 | NRR: -0.453)
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:25 PM
RR vs MI: Head-to-Head contests
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 23 times in the IPL and MI lead the overall head-to-head battle 12-11
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:20 PM
IPL 2021, RR vs MI, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 51 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The aim for both teams is very clear; that is to win this encounter and win it comprehensively due to poor net run-rates.RR skipper Sanju Samson and MI captain Rohit Sharma will be locking horns as well which means that will definitely see some fireworks in Sharjah. Irrespective of the result, this game promises to be an absolute belter as so many different aspects will come into play. So, sit back, relax, grab your popcorn and enjoy the action!