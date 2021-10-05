RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Samson's Rajasthan takes on Rohit's Mumbai with last Playoffs berth on the line

IPL 2021 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): The final week of the league stage in an IPL season is always the most exciting time as more often than not, several teams battle it out for the last Playoffs berth. The teams take their calculators out as variable factors like net run-rate come into play. IPL 2021 is no different as four teams can still take up the last spot an two of them are taking on each other today. This is why RR vs MI on Tuesday is of massive importance. It's a do-or-die situation for both Rohit Sharma's MI and the Sanju Samson-led RR and they both must win the game comprehensively as they have a poor net-run rate. All in all, this promises to be a blockbuster.