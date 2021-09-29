RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021: Kohli's Bangalore look to continue winning momentum against Samson's Rajasthan
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Latest Match updates: Can Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals shock Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore? Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, RR vs RCB.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally found their momentum in the Indian Premier League 2021 UAE leg. With a dominant win over Mumbai Indians, RCB made an emphatic statement that they will not be giving up their top four spot easily. With one more big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB may also be able to all but confirm a spot in the playoffs. For Rajasthan Royals, this is a big chance to ensure their survival in the competition.
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:50 PM
RCB's predicted playing XI vs RR
Will there be changes in RCB's predicted playing XI vs RR?
RCB's predicted playing XI vs RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), KS Bharat (WK), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:39 PM
IPL 2021, RR vs RCB - FULL SQUADS
Want to know the full squads of both the teams? We got you sorted!
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:29 PM
RR's Chris Morris speaks
"It is crunch time now. It is pretty simple, we need to start stringing some important results together and like I keep saying win big moments in the game. We need to grab every single point that we possibly can now to push for that last spot." - Rajasthan Royals pacer Chris Morris.
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:21 PM
RR vs RCB: Interesting tidbits
- Shreyas Gopal's record vs RCB: In 7 matches, he has returned 14 wickets, averaging 11.14 and has conceded at 6.50 rpo.
- In the middle overs this season, RR have scored at 8.92, while RCB have at 7.23
- In stark contrast in terms of wickets taken by spin this season, RR just have 6, while RCB have as many as 19.
(Source: Cricbuzz)
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:20 PM
IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Head to Head
Matches: 21
Won: RR: 10, RCB:11
HS (RR) vs RCB: 217
LS (RR) vs RCB: 41
HS (RCB) vs RR: 200
LS (RCB): RR: 62
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 05:11 PM
IPL 2021, RR vs RCB - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest. The stage is set for big fireworks, but who will come out on top?