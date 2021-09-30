SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Score: Will David Warner return against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah; toss upcoming

IPL 2021 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings(CSK): The stage is set in Sharjah where the table-toppers CSK will square off against bottom-placed SRH. Forms of the both teams suggest an easy way ahead of the CSK. However, Hyderabad's win in the last game would surely boost their confidence and if they return victorious, Dhoni & Co have to wait to finalise a playoff berth. The situation itself makes the southern derby interesting which is expected to be another cracker of a contest in the UAE leg of the tournament.