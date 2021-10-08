IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI Match 55: Mumbai Indians opt to bat; Manish Pandey leads SRH in Kane Williamson's absence
- SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 55 Updates: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Robuit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the match no 55 in Abu Dhabi. Follow the blog for live score and updates.
SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians will be on one of their toughest missions when they take on Sunrisers Hderabad in match no. 55 in UAE. A series of losses in the UAE leg have made the calcuation extremely tough for them to qualify for the play offs. They would need to beat SRH by 171 runs. And if they are put to bowl first, it would be an unfortunate end to their campaign that flourished superbly in India but perished in the second phase. Can MI pull off a historic victory tonight? We'll find it out soon.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 07:14 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI
Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 07:14 PM
Playing XI - Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 07:07 PM
SRH vs MI, IPL 2021: Toss Time
Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 07:01 PM
IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Pitch report
“It looks a beauty. It is going to come on to the bat very nicely and if you hit through the line, you are going to get plenty of runs. The spinners are not going to get any turn out of this pitch,” says L Sivaramakrishnan.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:49 PM
Kane WIlliamson vs MI in IPL
5 innings
43 runs
42 balls
5 Dismissals
Williamson has scored just 43 runs in 42 balls at SR of 102.38 he averages in single digit which is the worst among all the active teams in IPL.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:43 PM
Massive milestone for Bhuvneshwar Kumar
If Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets to play, it will be his 200th T20 match. This season, he has played 11 games and picked up 6 wickets at an average of 55.83.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:36 PM
IPL 2021: MI Predicted XI
For the all-important clash, Mumbai would come up with a strong XI. But before we come across the line-up, have a look at out MI Predicted XI:
Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:33 PM
Qualification scenario for MI
MI need to bat first and then defeat SRH by more than 170 runs. That's the straight eqaution for the defending champions.
If MI lose the toss and are put to bowl, they are out!
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:25 PM
IPL 2021: SRH predicted XI
SRH is set to play their final game this season. The fans will be keen to know the line-up. But before it's released, have a look at our predicted XI.
Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:22 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021
SRH with ball has picked 63 wickets which is 2nd lowest among all teams after RR. Their batting unit has failed to contribute together in this season, SRH batsman have scored 1776 runs at an average of 21.93 which is 2nd lowest among all the teams.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:16 PM
Most wickets in IPL 2021 UAE Leg
Jasprit Bumrah: 13
Harshal Patel: 12
Y Chahal: 11
Mohammed Shami: 10
Shardul Thakur: 10
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:10 PM
IPL 2021: MI in last five matches
vs RR: won by 8 wickets
vs DC: lost by 4 wickets
vs PBKS: won by 6 wickets
vs RCB: lost by 54 runs
vs KKR: lost by 7 wickets
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:05 PM
SRH in last five games
vs RCB: won by 4 runs
vs KKR: lost by 6 wickets
vs CSK: lost by 6 wickets
vs RR: won by 7 wickets
vs PBKS: lost by 5 runs
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:00 PM
Most wickets for MI in IPL:
Lasith Malinga- 170
Jasprit Bumrah- 128
Harbhajan Singh-127
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 05:54 PM
SRH vs MI - Head to head
Total matches 17
SRH won: 8
MI won: 9 (8 + 1 Super Over)
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 05:47 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Here's the squad of SRH:
Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 05:41 PM
Mumbai Indians squad
Let's have a look at the squad of defending champions - Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 05:35 PM
IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live
Hello and wlecome to the IPL 2021 match no. 55 in which Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The Sunrisers will take this game as an opportunity to end their worst season with a respectful win. But for Mumbai, it's an ultimate test of their calibre and luck. To make it to the playoffs, they need to win the toss and opt to bat first, and then must defeat SRH by more that 170 runs. And if anything happens opposite to the give condition, it gets over for the defending champions. The scenario itself makes the game interesting. So stay tuned and witness one cracket of a contest.