‘Looking to start from scratch and not show any complacency': Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre

The members of Delhi Capitals have arrived in the UAE for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins from September 19. The players have begun their preparations for the rest of the season and assistant coach Pravin Amre said the unit will start the campaign from scratch.

The tournament was suspended midway, in the month of May, after multiple positive cases surfaced in its bio-bubble. However, the remainder of the season is set to commence soon and the teams are getting back into the grind.

Delhi Capitals are currently perched on top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches. However, Amre said the team won’t show any ‘complacency’ despite having great run in the first half of the tournament.

“We have to look at the remainder of the season as a fresh one. There has been a long break after the first half and we will be playing in different conditions and wickets. We are looking to start from scratch and not show any complacency after a brilliant performance in the first half of the tournament,” Amre was quoted as saying in a media release.

“We will look to play with the same intensity that we showed in our first match of the IPL 2021,” he added.

The Capitals have hit the ground running in their pre-season camp overlooked by assistant coaches Amre and Ajay Ratra at the ICC Academy here. Amre expressed that the team is looking to get used to the conditions and the wickets in the UAE.

“It's going to be humid when the season resumes and it is important for the players to get used to the wickets and conditions here in the UAE. Credit to the DC management for sending us here early, so that we have enough time to prepare well with the conditions on offer,” Amre said.