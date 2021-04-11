Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Jos Buttler credits MS Dhoni for emergence of India's wicketkeeper-captains

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler credited Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni for the emergence of wicketkeeping-captains from India. In the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, there are four Indian wicketkeepers, who are leading their respective franchises.

While Dhoni will be leading CSK as always, Rishabh Pant has been named as Delhi Capitals' new captain for the season in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson will be leading RR this year as well. KL Rahul has also retained his position as Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2021.

"I am sure MSD (Dhoni) has something to do with the sixth sense and breeding of wicketkeepers who can captain. He obviously has been a fantastic captain and there are lots of players who want to follow his footsteps," Jos Buttler told PTI Bhasha.

"I think a wicketkeeper has a brilliant view of the game. That can add to your decision making as you can see first-hand how the wicket is behaving and the way bowlers are bowling," Buttler added.

Speaking ahead of RR's first game of the season against Punjab Kings, Buttler said that RR have a solid squad this season,.

"We have lots of variety in the team this season with some world-class all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Chris Morris and a new captain. Sanju (Samson) is very exciting player and has a long affiliation with the franchise.

"He is a very calm person and likes to have fun. I am sure he would try and get across that to the team. There will be a lot of passion in his leadership," he said.

"I strongly believe Ben Stokes will be the X-factor for our team in this season," Buttler signed off.

