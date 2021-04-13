IPL 2021: MI Predicted XI vs KKR - One change likely for Mumbai Indians after defeat in season-opener

Mumbai Indians will be looking to make a tactical change after suffering a defeat in the season-opener once again when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 in Chennai. While the bowling unit did well to push Royal Challengers Bangalore down to the last ball in 160-run chase, MI will demand more from their batsmen in the next few games.

Here is our predicted playing XI of Mumbai Indians vs KKR

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma did not get off to the best of starts with the bat but this can change against KKR on Tuesday as he enjoys a good record against the franchise.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn missed out on fifty in the opener, but he showcased he can replace Quinton de Kock in the line-up till the South Africa opener is ready to return.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of brilliance in the first game and he would hope to do better against his previous franchise.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan is a verstatile player, and while batting at number four is always a tough task, he has shown he fits in this role time and time again.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form with the bat, but his shoulder issues may cause him to slow down while hitting big hits.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard will be raring to go after failing to perform in the first game against RCB.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya did not have the best of starts in the season, but he would look to improve.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar is the key spin bowler and on slow surfaces, he will be a primary asset for MI.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Nathan Coulter-Nile is one of the trusted customers in IPL, and he is likely to replace Marco Jensen as he can also hit big shots.

Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was impressive with the new ball, and KKR will not take him lightly.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah once again proved to be the wicket-taking option for Rohit Sharma in the first game. Everytime he is called, he gets a wicket, and he can hurt any and every opposition.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah