KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Match Today: Will Andre Russell return to form against Mumbai Indians?
KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders are set to square-off against nemesis Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR had a terrific start to their campaign as they defeated SRH in their previous encounter. However, MI will pose real challenge for KKR as the defending champions would be desperate to register their first win of the season after losing the season opener to RCB. Eventually, it will all boil down to battle of wits between two heavy-weight teams in tonight's game.
Follow all the updates here:
APR 13, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Best Economy in Death Overs in Last 5 seasons
Jasprit Bumrah: 8.05
Chris Morris: 8. 34
Siddarth Kaul: 8.66
Sandeep Sharma: 8.93
Jofra Archer: 9.13
APR 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik vs MI Bowlers
Piyush Chawla: 56 runs, 2 dismissals
Krunal Pandya: 21 runs, 2 dismissals
Rahul Chahar: 9 runs, 2 dismissals
Kieron Pollard: 30 runs, 1 dismissal
Trent Boul: 14 runs, 1 dismissal
APR 13, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Milestone alert for Hardik Pandya
- 100: Hardik Pandya is 12 fours away from completing 100 fours in IPL.
- 100: Hardik Pandya is 7 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
- 50: Hardik Pandya is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL
APR 13, 2021 06:05 PM IST
KKR vs MI: Fact alert
MI haven't won their season opener since 2013. However, they made comeback in their second match of a season in four of the last five editions. Notably, three of those victories came against KKR.
APR 13, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah vs Andre Russell in IPL
44 runs
34 balls
3 dismissals
17 dots
14.67 Average
APR 13, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Possible milestones DK can achieve
- 4: Dinesh Karthik is 4 fours away from completing 600 fours across T20s.
- 58: Dinesh Karthik is 58 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL.
- 7: Dinesh Karthik is 7 fours away from completing 100 fours for KKR in IPL.
APR 13, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Most Wickets in Death Overs (Last 5 Seasons)
Jasprit Bumrah: 51
Kagiso Rabada: 41
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 35
Jaydev Unadkat: 32
Mohammed Shami: 30
APR 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Most 50+ scores vs KKR in IPL
Suresh Raina: 8
R Sharma: 7
Chris Gayle: 6
David Warner: 6
Shikhar Dhawan: 6
APR 13, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Nirish Rana vs MI in IPL
Nitish Rana does not have a backing record for himself against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has amassed only 107 runs from 5 innings at the average of 21.40 and with the SR of 128.92. In those 5 innings against MI, twice Rana has been dismissed by Hardik Pandya at the average of 15.0.
APR 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
KKR's horrible record against MI
KKR is the team with maximum number of defeats against an opponent - Mumbai Indians in the IPL. They have lost their last 3 matches against MI. KKR have won only 2 and lost 5 against MI at neutral venues. They facing each other for the first time in Chennai where KKR have won only 3 out of 10, while MI have won 5 out of 4 IPL games.
APR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
MI in last five games
vs RCB: lost by 2 wickets
vs DC: won by 5 wickets
vs DC: won by 57 runs
vs SRH: lost by 10 wickets
vs DC: won by 9 wickets
APR 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
KKR in last five games
vs SRH: won by 10 runs
vs RR: won by 60 runs
vs CSK: lost by wickets
vs PBKS: lost by 8 wickets
vs DC: Won by 59 runs
APR 13, 2021 05:19 PM IST
KKR vs MI: In last five games
- MI win by 8 wickets (IPL 2020, Match 32)
- MI win by 49 runs (IPL 2020, Match 5)
- MI win by 9 wickets (IPL 2019, Match 56)
- KKR win by 34 runs (IPL 2019, Match 47)
- MI win by 102 runs (IPL 20218, Match 41)
APR 13, 2021 05:15 PM IST
KKR vs MI: Head-to-head
Total matches: 21
KKR won: 6
MI won: 7
APR 13, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
APR 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Mumbai Indians Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh
APR 13, 2021 05:01 PM IST
KKR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 5 LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 match No. 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It's a fact that KKR have a poor track record against MI as they have lost 21 out of 27 matches. However, the Eoin Morgan-led side looks confident after beginning their campaign with a win this year. The defending champions, on the other hand, will enter the contest after losing the season opener. They will be desperate to make a comeback in the league and register their first win.
