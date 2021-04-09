IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Score: Will Mumbai Indians start off with a win against Kohli's men?
MI vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: The stage is set for another epic chapter in the Indian Premier League saga. The mighty Mumbai Indians - the five time title-winners and the defending champions will face off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season-opener. RCB are yet to win a title, but Kohli's men came quite close last year. Could this year be it? Time will tell. The journey begins on Saturday with a cracking first game of the season.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 06:12 PM
Interesting factoids - Mumbai vs Bangalore
- Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 37.04 percent success rate against Mumbai Indians is the second worst for them against any team. The worst is against Chennai Super Kings (34.62)
- Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, none of the RCB spinners have played an IPL game in Chennai. The leggie's economy rate of 5.25, fairly higher than Mumbai’s spin duo of Krunal (4.00) and Chahar (4.38).
- Mumbai Indians’ top order has a low scoring rate in Chennai. Ishan Kishan (90.32), Rohit Sharma (119.69) and Suryakumar Yadav (108.75) would look to better on that pace.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 06:11 PM
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 06:03 PM
MI vs RCB Live Score : Pollard 2 sixes away from joining elite IPL club
Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard will be on the verge of becoming only the sixth player in Indian Premier League history to reach 200 sixes mark when the defending champions take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season-opener of IPL 2021 on Friday.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:58 PM
IPL Live Score: Stats attack
100: Hardik Pandya is 7 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Hardik Pandya is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL.
• 50: Ishan Kishan is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 1000: Ishan Kishan is 108 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 250: Quinton de Kock is 5 sixes away from completing 250 sixes across T20s.
• 2000: Quinton de Kock is 41 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL.
• 50: Quinton de Kock is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL.
• 100: Quinton de Kock is 24 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
• 100: Quinton de Kock is 9 fours away from completing 100 fours for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 50: Quinton de Kock is 3 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 0: Chris Lynn did not get a single game in IPL 2020.
• 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 50: Saurabh Tiwary is 2 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.
• 100: Krunal Pandya is 5 fours away from completing 100 fours in IPL.
• 50: Krunal Pandya is 10 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Krunal Pandya is 4 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL.
• 100: James Neesham is 8 sixes away from completing 100 sixes across T20s.
• 50: James Neesham is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 50: Aditya Tare is 2 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 50: Aditya Tare is 10 fours away from completing 50 fours in IPL.
• Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL.
• 50: Sachin Baby is 4 sixes away from completing 50 sixes across T20s.
• 2017: Sachin Baby last played a match in IPL in 2017, representing RCB.
• 5000: AB de Villiers is 151 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in IPL.
• 400: AB de Villiers is 10 fours away from completing 400 fours in IPL.
• 250: AB de Villiers is 15 sixes away from completing 250 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Harshal Patel is 2 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL.
• 350: Glenn Maxwell is 13 sixes away from completing 350 sixes across T20s.
• 100: Glenn Maxwell is 9 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Navdeep Saini is 1 wicket away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
• 2016: Kane Richardson last played a match in IPL in 2016.
• 50: Trent Boult is 2 matches away from completing 50 matches in IPL.
• 100: Yuzvendra Chahal is 2 matches away from completing 100 matches for RCB in IPL.
• 50: Harshal Patel is 2 matches away from completing 50 matches in IPL.
• 50: KS Bharat is 2 matches away from completing 50 matches across T20s.
• 50: Suryakumar Yadav is 3 matches away from completing 50 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 100: Ishan Kishan is 3 matches away from completing 100 matches across T20s.
• 250: Daniel Christian is 3 matches away from completing 250 matches across T20s.
• 150: James Neesham is 7 matches away from completing 150 matches across T20s.
• 200: Virat Kohli is 8 matches away from completing 200 matches in IPL.
• 150: AB de Villiers is 8 matches away from completing 150 matches for RCB across leagues (IPL+CPLT20).
• 100: Jasprit Bumrah is 8 matches away from completing 100 matches in IPL.
• 100: Washington Sundar is 8 matches away from completing 100 matches across T20s.
• 50: Kyle Jamieson is 8 matches away from completing 50 matches across T20s.
• 150: AB de Villiers is 9 matches away from completing 150 matches for RCB in IPL.
• 50: Chis Lynn is 9 matches away from completing 50 matches in IPL.
• 100: Dhawal Kulkarni is 9 matches away from completing 100 matches in IPL.
• 150: Rohit Sharma is 10 matches away from completing 150 matches as captain across T20s.
o He can become the 5th captain with 150+ matches as captain across T20s.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:54 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI vs MI
RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar / Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini | READ MORE
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:48 PM
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs RCB
MI Predicted XI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:42 PM
MI vs RCB - Head to Head (IN DETAIL)
Total number of matches played: 29
Matches won by MI: 19
Matches won by RCB: 10
Matched played in India: 23 (MI 16, RCB 7)
Matches played outside India: 6 (MI 3, RCB 3)
MI average score against RCB: 166
RCB average score against MI: 159
Most runs for MI: 539 (Kieron Pollard)
Most runs for RCB: 695 (Virat Kohli)
Most wickets for MI: 19 (Jasprit Bumrah)
Most wickets for RCB: 19 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most catches for MI: 12 (Kieron Pollard)
Most catches for RCB: 12 (Virat Kohli)
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:36 PM
Virat Kohli speaks before the match
RCB captain Virat Kohli said at virtual press conference: "Having done well last year in such a competitive scenario and space, we're very confident that as a side, with a stronger squad this time around, we'll have another great season. Just playing in set venues with four teams, I think that's going to nullify all the home advantage that every team used to have."
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:34 PM
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 27
MI Won: 17
RCB Won: 9
Tied: 1 (RCB won the following Super Over)
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 05:32 PM
MI vs RCB - Stats alert!
149: Average 1st innings score at Chennai in IPL 2019 was 149.
• 10/17: Team batting 1st won 10 out of 17 matches at Chennai in IPL 2019.
• 250: Piyush Chawla is 1 match away from completing 250 matches across T20s.
• 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 1 match away from completing 150 matches across T20s.
• 100: Yuzvendra Chahal is 1 match away from completing 100 matches in IPL.
• 200: Yuzvendra Chahal is 1 match away from completing 200 matches across T20s.
• 50: Suryakumar Yadav is 1 match away from completing 50 matches for Mumbai Indians across leagues
(IPL+CLT20).
• 7: Rohit Sharma is 7 matches away from completing 350 matches across T20s.
• 800: Rohit Sharma is 3 fours away from completing 800 fours across T20s.
o He can become the 3
rd Indian with 800+ fours across T20s after Virat Kohli (858) and Shikhar Dhawan
(915) and 10th overall.
• 400: Rohit Sharma is 14 sixes away from completing 400 sixes across T20s.
o He can become the 1st Indian with 400+ sixes across T20s and 7th overall.
• 50: With one more defeat as captain, Rohit Sharma will have 50 outright defeats across T20s as captain.
o Including TIED+L, Rohit Sharma has already 51 defeats as captain in T20s.
o He can become the 14th captain with 50 outright defeats as captain in T20s and 4
th Indian captain after MS
Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
• 400: Rohit Sharma is 20 fours away from completing 400 fours for Mumbai Indians across league (IPL+CLT20).
• 400: Rohit Sharma is 38 fours away from completing 400 fours for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 2: Rohit Sharma is the 2nd captain in IPL history to win back-to-back IPL after MS Dhoni in 2010 & 2011.
o Rohit Sharma is also the 1st captain to win back-to-back IPL in different countries.
• 200: Kieron Pollard is 4 fours away from completing 200 fours in IPL.
• 200: Kieron Pollard is 2 sixes away from completing 200 sixes in IPL.
• 100: Hardik Pandya is 14 fours away from completing 100 fours in IPL.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 04:57 PM
IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of MI vs RCB in IPL 2021, and oh boy, could you have asked for any other exciting contest? These are two of the best teams -- but while one has won five titles -- the other, so far, is yet to win one. MI do not have the best track records when it comes to winning their first games of the season, so yeah -- anything can happen this year, folks. Catch all the live action right here!