IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Team News: Sunrisers Hyderabad make four changes but Kane Williamson still missing

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 9 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. MI have got their season off the tracks after registering an incredible come from behind win against Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, SRH have lost both their matches and are still looking to get off the mark in the points table.

Rohit Sharma won the toss for MI and elected to bat first on Saturday in the IPL 2021 match against SRH. MI made one change to their playing XI. Marco Jansen made way for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the starting 11.

"We are gonna bat first. Very hard to predict, looks like a good track but we will only get to know as the game progresses. Looks a bit sluggish though. We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills. The last game was good for us. Adam Milne comes in place of Jansen," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH decided to make some wholesale changes to their playing XI. Four changes were made to the line-up as Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed were picked for the MI match. Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem and T Natarajan were dropped from the playing XI. Still, Kane Williamson is not there in the team.

"We would've batted first for sure. All four wickets look exactly the same here. We know what we are gonna do here. We have been in this position before, we have made four changes. Can't remember the names, gotta look at the team-sheet," David Warner said at the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult