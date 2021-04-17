IPL 2021: Most of the games this season will be closely fought, reckons Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene reckons that most of the games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be very closely fought as no team has home advantage aiding them.

Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing one and winning one. The side will next take on David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad later on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"I think, this season most of the games will be very closely fought. All the teams are quite strong and everyone is playing in conditions which they have to get used to. SRH is a team that always qualifies for the playoffs. They have a very good record and they are a very competitive team. They know exactly what their strengths are and they challenge any team in those strengths. Very talented individuals they have," said Jayawardene in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of MI.

"Having not played the best cricket in the first half of the KKR game, for the guys to come back was very good. To start the tournament, getting points on the board is quite crucial. The wickets will not improve, it will be the same. It has to do with the bowlers as well. I think it's about execution in the middle. Both teams have some quality bowling and that is where the advantage lies. It will be a very interesting battle," he added.

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond also feels that players will have to adapt to the dew factor which has been spoken about in the ongoing IPL.

Bond admitted the team chasing might have a glimmer of advantage but added that he doesn't see it as an upper hand as many sides have won games while defending the total be it at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai or the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians lost the first game but came from behind to seal their second match of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. (ANI)

