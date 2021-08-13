Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings depart for UAE
cricket

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings depart for UAE

Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the IPL and will be back in action when the UAE leg of the cash-rich league resumes on September 19.
ANI | , Chennai, Tamil Nadu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings. (IPL/Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday departed for Dubai as they gear up to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CSK shared a picture of Dhoni in which the former India skipper can be seen with his suitcase as he gears up to leave for UAE. "Get ready folks!" CSK tweeted.

Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the IPL and will be back in action when the UAE leg of the cash-rich league resumes on September 19.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Mumbai Indians also departed for UAE. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

Also, the BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg of IPL. The Indian board has decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 chennai super kings ms dhoni
TRENDING NEWS

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP