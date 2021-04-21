MS Dhoni's parents admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, oxygen level stable: Reports

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's parents, mother Devika Devi and father Pan Singh, have been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI's tweet, the Chennai Super Kings' captain's parents have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, where his mother and father are being treated, has stated their oxygen levels are stable.

Dhoni is currently featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season and in their previous game, he captained the side for the 200th time.

Dhoni returned to the 22 yards for the first time after IPL 2020 in the UAE. After the tournament, Dhoni spent time with his family and did not play any competitive cricket. He took to the field only in March when some of the players from the franchise assembled in Chennai for the pre-season training camp.

CSK is currently third in the IPL 2021 points table after three matches. They have four points in the kitty after winning back-to-back matches against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Last year, Dhoni had his worst-ever season as captain and player. His side could only manage a seventh-place finish and for the first time in their history, they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

With the bat, Dhoni was highly absent. In 14 matches, he only scored 200 runs and failed to register a single 50+ score.

CSK next take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Notably, all 8 IPL franchises are in strict bio-bubble environments across the country even as the Covid-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented pace in the second wave. In the past 24 hours, India has seen over 2.95 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload in India to over 1.56 crore.