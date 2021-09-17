IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounder and vice-captain Kieron Pollard arrived in the UAE to join the team bubble before the commencement of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He came after leading Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. Since Pollard played CPL, he will undergo two-day isolation before joining Mumbai Indians bubble.

MI are slated to face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on Sunday which will mark the beginning of second phase of IPL 2021. Meanwhile, the franchise took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the Caribbean all-rounder.

“THE BIG MAN IS HERE. And with that our #OneFamily is now all under one roof Goodnight, Paltan,” Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who arrived in the UAE from England, are out of quarantine and have resumed training. They were spotted sweating it out in the nets.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.

(With ANI Inputs)