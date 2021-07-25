Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to square off against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, reports ANI

As per the report, the Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11 and Qualifier 2 on October 13. The final is set to be played on October 15.
ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
CSK vs MI: File Photo(PTI)

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will resume with the blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11 and Qualifier 2 on October 13. The final is set to be played on October 15.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the dates.

"Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," the source said.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had officially informed that the board is taking the Indian Premier League's remarkable journey to the UAE again. Shah had met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development and Khalid Al Zarooni.

The BCCI Secretary posted the photos on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Taking @IPL's remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together."

The IPL's 14th edition will be completed in the UAE. The BCCI is confident that maximum foreign players will be available for the tournament even though it is being played just before the start of the T20 World Cup.

Following discussions between the BCCI, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year's CPL T20 tournament have been amended.

The CPL will now start on August 26 and will conclude on September 15. "This year's tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park," stated an official release.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
