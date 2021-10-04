IPL 2021: Nitish Rana's powerful pull shot breaks camera lens at boundary line - WATCH

Ever since Kolkata Knight Riders team management changed Nitish Rana’s batting position, the latter has been producing exemplary results. The Delhi batsman has played a major role in KKR’s turnover in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On Sunday, he scored a valuable 25-run knock off 33 balls as Eoin Morgan & Co. thumped SRH by 6 wickets in a tricky chase of 116.

Batting in the middle order has certainly allowed Rana to express freely on the field. While doing that on Sunday, he played a powerful shot which not only dodged fielder Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket but went on to shatter the lens of a camera at the boundary line.

The incident happened in the 18th over when Rana pulled a short delivery from Jason Holder. The ball raced towards the boundary. Rashid tried to intercept but he fell short and the ball only stopped after hitting the camera.

On Sunday, a spirited bowling performance helped KKR restrict SRH to 115/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For Eoin Morgan-led side, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets each while for Kane Williamson top-scored with a knock of 26 runs for SRH.

In reply, Shubman Gill played a knock of 57 runs as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets with two balls to spare here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With this win, KKR consolidated its position at the fourth spot and the side now has 12 points from 13 games.

