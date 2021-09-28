IPL 2021: 'Part and parcel of the game' - Rishabh Pant on Eoin Morgan-R Ashwin argument

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Tuesday downplayed the on-field argument involving Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, KKR pacer Tim Southee and DC allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin. The incident took place in the final over after KKR pacer Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin and said a few words as he was walking back.

The problem had started when Ashwin tried stealing an extra run on the previous delivery after KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi's throw ricocheted off DC captain's body.

Ashwin responded to Southee, which prompted Morgan to arrive and say a few words, resulting in a heated exchange between the two players, until KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik took Ashwin away from the scene.

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS - LIVE!

Pant described the incident as part and parcel of the game, and said that one should not focus on it.

"I think it is part and parcel of the game because both the team are striving to win the match, so something is going to happen. Whatever is good for the game, I think that was in the 'Spirit of the Game'," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony after KKR won the match by 3 wickets.

"At the end of the day, both Ash and Morgan are trying to win the game for their side and there can be some mis-communication between them," said the diminutive left-handed batsman," he added.

KKR retained their fourth spot in the table with the win, while DC have to wait to confirm a playoffs spot.

(With PTI inputs)