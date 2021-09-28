MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: All eyes on big hitters as Rohit's Mumbai plays Rahul's Punjab; toss at 7 PM
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs PBKS Latest Match updates: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi in a bid for a much-needed win to keep their pursuit of making the IPL 2021 Playoffs alive. Follow MI vs PBKS live score and updates on the live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Two teams, who are level on points and in desperate need of a win to keep their IPL 2021 playoffs chances alive, meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The Mumbai Indians, currently placed 7th in the points table, come into the contest on the back of three consecutive losses. On the other hand, Punjab Kings head into the contest after losing a last-ball thriller and winning a last-over nail-biter. MI are bruised and battered but not out yet. PBKS, on the other hand, are upbeat and raring to make it two wins on the trot. We are in for an entertaining game.
SEP 28, 2021 06:58 PM IST
MI vs PBKS Live Score: Nicholas Pooran of PBKS
"Very happy to play this game. It's been only two games in the second leg, I got some runs in the first game, but failed to get the result in the second game for the team, it was a bit unfortunate to get caught and bowled. Have been working really hard, trying to be positive. Just trying to remember the good things I have done and keep moving forward. I have played a lot of T10 cricket in UAE, and I have a good record here. It's a new opposition and we respect each and every opposition. I like fielding to be honest, it brings out a different game in me. I try to bring as much energy as I can for the team"
SEP 28, 2021 06:53 PM IST
MI vs PBKS: Trent Boult of MI
We can sound pretty cliche, the bowling hasn't been as good as it can be, some of the batsmen seem to be not clicking as well. But we have a game on here and we will need to enjoy it as a unit. Each venue brings it with its own challenges - I have probably enjoyed bowling in Dubai, the stadium and the humidity it brings on. It's not an excuse, but it brings out new challenges, hopefully, I'll do well tonight. The ball doesn't swing a lot in this current climate, but I'm looking forward to the game. The Indian guys are very insightful, I have enjoyed bowling with Bumrah and hopefully we'll put up a good show today.
SEP 28, 2021 06:49 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Pitch report
'This pitch is an absolute belter, it's flat and the batters will enjoy these conditions. Better to be a batter then be a bowler on this surface,'"
- Nick Knight, in his pitch report
SEP 28, 2021 06:45 PM IST
MI vs PBKS: Punjab's Predicted XI
A look at our PBKS' Predicted XI vs MI: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
SEP 28, 2021 06:40 PM IST
MI's Predicted XI
A look at our MI's Predicted XI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
SEP 28, 2021 06:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 42nd Match MI vs PBKS: Punjab Kings squad
KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh
SEP 28, 2021 06:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 42nd Match MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
SEP 28, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live: Watch out, MI
Arshdeep Singh has not only picked up wickets but also stemmed the run-flow. Big player for PBKS.
SEP 28, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live: Watch out, PBKS
Jasprit Bumrah has bagged back-to-back three-fers. How many scalps will he pick up today?
-
PUNJAB KINGS' Top Performance:
Highest Total Chased - 177 On Mar 30, 2019
Lowest Total Defended - 119 On Apr 29, 2009
SEP 28, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Mumbai Indians' Top Performance:
Highest Total Chased - 199 On Apr 20, 2017
Lowest Total Defended - 159 On May 02, 2011
SEP 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST
MI vs PBKS: Last 5 encounters
MI lead the overall head-to-head battle but PBKS have dominated their recent H2H with 3 wins in 5 meetings
PBKS won by 9 wickets (IPL 2021, Match 17)
PBKS won after 2 Super Overs (IPL 2020, Match 36)
MI won by 48 runs (IPL 2020, Match 13)
MI won by 3 wickets (IPL 2019, Match 24 )
PBKS won by 8 wickets(IPL 2019, Match 9)
SEP 28, 2021 06:00 PM IST
MI vs PBKS Live Match: PBKS' form guide
PBKS have enjoyed a similar record in the recent past, winning only 2 of their last 5 encounters.
vs SRH: Won by 5 runs
vs RR: Lost by 2 runs
vs DC: Lost by 7 wickets
vs RCB: Won by 34 runs
vs KKR: Lost by 5 wickets
SEP 28, 2021 05:55 PM IST
MI vs PBKS Live Match: MI's form guide
Mumbai Indians ended phase 1 of IPL 2021 with two consecutive wins but have begun the second half with three losses on the trot.
vs RCB: Lost by 54 runs
vs KKR: Lost by 7 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 20 runs
vs CSK: Won by 4 wickets
vs RR: Won by 7 wickets
SEP 28, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Venue Insights- Abu Dhabi (PT 1)
Best Bowling Figures:
5/20 By Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) Against
Delhi Capitals In 2020.
Highest Partnership:
152 By Sanju Samson And Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) For
3rd Wicket Against Mumbai Indians In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
20% (2 Won; 8 Lost)
SEP 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Venue Insights: Abu Dhabi (PT 1)
Highest Team Total:
206/4 By Punjab Kings Against Chennai Super Kings In 2014.
Lowest Team Total:
70/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2014.
Highest Individual Score:
107 By Ben Stokes
SEP 28, 2021 05:40 PM IST
MI vs PBKS Live Score: Can Rohit Sharma prevent KL Rahul's encore?
The last time these two teams met, it was at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the first half of the tournament. Despite Rohit Sharma's 63, MI could only manage 131/6 in 20 overs. In response, Rahul (60*) and Gayle (43*) guided the side to a rampant nine-wicket win with 14 balls to spare. Can Rohit get one back on his opening partner?
SEP 28, 2021 05:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings facing off means Indian Test team's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking on each other. For India, they work in tandem. But in the IPL, they will locks horns apart from leading their sides. Talking about runs, PBKS captain KL Rahul holds the upper hand as he has scored 401 runs in 9 matches so far. MI skipper Rohit, on the other hand, has amassed 326 runs in 9 matches.
SEP 28, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do MI vs PBKS stand in the points table
Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are currently placed in the bottom half of the table.
MI- 7th position (P-10 | W-4 | L-6 | Points-8)
PBKS- 5th position (P-10 | W-4 | L-6 | Points-8)
SEP 28, 2021 05:25 PM IST
MI vs PBKS: Head-to-Head contests
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 27 times and MI marginally lead the overall Head-to-Head battle with 14 wins.
SEP 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 42 of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It's virtually now-or-never time for five-time champions MI every match from here on. They have lost three matches on the bounce in Phase II and find themselves reeling at 7th in the points table. On the other hand, PBKS are 5th despite being level on points with MI (8) due to a better run-rate. A win today will do PBKS a world of good and a win for MI will give them a glimmer of hope. Irrespective of what happens, you all, my lovely fans, are bound to be entertained. I hope you haven't forgotten the double Super Over madness the last time they met on UAE soil. So, sit back, relax and enjoy the action.
