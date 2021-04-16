'Punjabi cricketers from our team teach him Punjabi': Mohammed Shami reveals Chris Gayle's love for Indian culture

Over the years, seasons after seasons, Chris Gayle has remained one of the most talked-about players in the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batsman, who has garnered a reputation for his aggressive style of play, is one of the fan-favourites, and perhaps this is why, despite being 41 years old, he continues to attract interest from top IPL teams.

Gayle is currently a part of Punjab Kings, and he started off the season in typical Gayle fashion, slamming 40 runs in 29 balls in Punjab's first game of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab, who won a narrow thriller against RR, will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday in their second game of the IPL 2021 season.

Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS pacer Mohammed Shami revealed Gayle's love for Indian culture and further added that he often speaks in Hindi.

"Chris Gayle loves to speak in Hindi. Most of the time, he likes to have fun in Hindi. While talking in English, he suddenly starts speaking in Hindi," Shami told ABP Ananda.

"The way we hum songs in Hindi, he speaks (Hindi) in the same way. Punjabi Cricketers from our team teach him Punjabi as well," Shami added.

"He has been playing international cricket for so long. So much experience he has under his belt. As a human, he is very nice. He loves Indian culture," he further said.

Meanwhile, after a solid batting performance against RR, it will be interesting to see if PBKS make any changes in the batting order against CSK.

