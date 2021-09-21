IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live

KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings are set to square off against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the match no. 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The two teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. For Punjab skipper KL Rahul, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team. RR, on the other hand, will be dealing with finding the right combination of foreign players as some of their match winners in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler aren’t available. RR are placed sixth while PBKS are languishing at the seventh spot. Whichever team wins will have a chance to better their numbers on the points table.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Satdium.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.