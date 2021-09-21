'If he was in prime form, we'd have seen him hit those boundaries': Parthiv analyses Kohli's short innings against KKR

While Royal Challengers Bangalore's overall performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, during the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Monday, left a lot to be desired, the dismissal of skipper Virat Kohli became a talking point. In the 2nd over of RCB's innings, KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled two similar back of the length deliveries to Kohli - the first one was punched by RCB captain for a boundary.

But on the next delivery, Kohli was unable to get into his shot, and the ball hit his pads. The umpire raised his fingers after a huge appeal and even the DRS could not save Kohli, and he had to walk back for 5.

Kohli's head position and his stance during the dismissal became the subject of discussion as RCB were bundled out for 92 runs. But former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel believes Kohli's dismissal is being over-analysed by cricket pundits and the fans.

"I think sometimes you have to give the credit to the bowler as well. It is one of the most difficult bowl to face. Yes, the head position is slightly out but it's always been the case with Virat Kohli," Parthiv said during the innings break on Star Sports.

"It's not like it's first time. Because of the form he is in, because of maybe the mental space he is in, that is the reason why he has missed that ball, I think. We are just probably over-analyzing it way too much," he added.

"If he was in prime form, we have seen him hit those boundaries from mid-on till fine leg. So, I think it's just a matter of time. I don't think we need to read too much into that head position. It was not as bad as we are trying to talk about it," he signed off.

KKR chased down the target in 10 overs with 9 wickets in hand, picking a big win over RCB.