IPL 2021: Playing first IPL match in nearly two years, Suresh Raina begins with explosive half-century for CSK

Suresh Raina is fondly called 'Mr. IPL', and on Saturday, the Chennai Super Kings veteran proved why that is. Playing his first IPL match in nearly two years, Raina began his IPL 2021 campaign for CSK in some style, hitting his 39th half-century against Delhi Capitals in Match 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Raina got to the landmark with a six off Marcus Stoinis, off just 32 balls. Raina, who usually bats at No. 3, came out at No. 4 on Saturday, with England all-rounder Moeen Ali taking CSK's No. 3 slot. With opener Faf du Plessis falling for only his fourth duck in IPL, and his partner Ruturaj Gaekwad dismissed shortly after, CSK were reduced to 7/2 and found themselves in early trouble after DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field.

After four dot balls, Raina smacked three fours in the next four balls to warm up and get himself going. The lofted inside out drives, the on-side heaves were back and commentators rejoiced the return of Raina. His first six came off the bowling of R Ashwin, which was the third six of the over after Ali had already cleared the ropes twice.

Raina was 16 off 16 balls at one stage before taking off. Off the bowling of Amit Mishra, the man playing his 100th match for DC, Raina hit the veteran leg-spinner for two sixes in three balls, before his fourth hit over the rope brought up a well-complied half-century. His innings was cut short for 54 after he was run out following a mix up with Ravindra Jadeja.

It’s unbelievable to think the little amount of match practice Raina had coming into the IPL. After the IPL 2019 final, Raina had played only five T20 matches – the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, where he turned up for Uttar Pradesh. He started off with an unbeaten 56 against Punjab at Alur, but followed it with scores of 6, 0, 36* and 4. Raina had skipped last year's IPL on personal grounds.