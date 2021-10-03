IPL 2021 Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: MI's playoff chances weaken, Gaikwad overtakes Dhawan, Rahul

Following Saturday's double-header, Delhi Capitals qualified for the IPL 2021 Playoffs, joining the Chennai Super Kings as the second team to reach the top four. However, Rajasthan Royals' emphatic win over CSK means that they have leapfrogged Mumbai Indians to take the sixth spot, pushing the defending champions to seventh following their defeat to the Capitals in Sharjah.

Ideally, MI are all but eliminated from this season but mathematically they are still in. With only two more spots left, the competition has become tougher for MI, who will not only have to win their remaining two matches, but also hope that RR, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings lose their respective games as well.

The Delhi Capitals qualified for the IPL 2021 Playoffs.

Orange Cap

We have a new Orange Cap winner, and that is CSK youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who peeled off his maiden IPL century and the first ton of the second half.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's century lifted him to the top of the list.

Gaikwad's thunderous unbeaten 101 off 60 balls steered CSK to 189/4, and even though it was chased down by RR, Gaikwad delivered a special knock, surpassing KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan to become the first player to score over 500 runs this season.

Purple Cap

Avesh Khan is rapidly climbing up the charts and is now only five wickets away from Harshal Patel, who is sitting pretty at the top with 26 wickets and holds the Purple Cap.

Avesh Khan is rapidly catching up to Harshal Patel.

On third is Jasprit Bumrah, with 17 wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami of Punjab Kings at fourth and fifth respectively.