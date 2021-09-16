Pumped up for season resumption, we're in good position in points table: Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he is pumped up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumption as his side is in a good position in the points table.

Before the IPL 2021 season got suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RCB had reached the third position in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

"Obviously, the feeling was good. The heat was okay, I am happy with the way I bowled. I am pumped up, we are in a good position in the points table and we have a very good chance to stay at the top of the table. When you bowl well in the nets, you always feel good. I can say that the old Yuzi is back," said Chahal in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

ALSO READ | 'We have had some wonderful partnerships together': Suresh Raina ranks Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as captains

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.