IPL 2021: Punjab Kings - Team profile and full squad

It was again the scenario of so near, yet so far for the Punjab franchise. After a rollicking start to their season in 2020, Punjab again went off the rails towards the end. They finished the season in sixth position with 6 wins from 14 matches but looked like a side that promised alot but could not deliver.

The franchise spent ₹14 crore and 8 crore on Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith respectively during the auctions but their most interesting buy looks like Dawid Malan, who is the top T20 batsman in the world.

They decided to rename the side ahead of IPL 2021 as they are now named Punjab Kings instead of Kings XI Punjab. But will a change in name bring about a change in fortune?

Here is the full squad of Punjab Kings for IPL 2021: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.

Strengths

Explosive batting unit

With the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Dawid Malan in the team, Punjab Kings have one of the best top orders in the league. A lot will reply on how these players perform in IPL 2021. Punjab have thrived whenever their batsmen have taken the game by the scruff of its neck and again a lot will depend on their output. Rahul will again be leading the outfit and will look to lead from the front like he did last year when he scored runs.

Weaknesses

Lack of experience in bowling

Punjab Kings have Mohammed Shami in their team but apart from him, nobody has shown the composure to provide crucial breakthroughs while stopping the flow of runs. Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin punched above their weights last year but a clear cut strike bowler to complement Shami hurt them. ₹14 crore Jhye Richardson was spent during the auctions but it remains to be seen how he performs in pressure situations. Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Porel could find themselves in the deep end of the water this season.

Opportunities

Punjab Kings might boast of an explosive batting unit but not a lot is expected from them this season. This might just go in their favour as they need only a few things to go in their way. If their gamble on Jhye Richardson works, then they could be a top side in the league.

Threats

Like last year, things could go off the rails if they don't produce consistency throughout the season. A lot will also depend on the management finding the right combination for their playing XI. They chopped and changed too much in IPL 2020 and it could again happen if they lose some matches at the start.

