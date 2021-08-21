Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Jos Buttler to miss UAE leg, Rajasthan Royals rope in Glenn Philips
cricket

IPL 2021: Jos Buttler to miss UAE leg, Rajasthan Royals rope in Glenn Philips

English cricketers Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals: File photo(IPL / Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butter won’t be available for the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE. The dynamic England cricketer and her wife Louise are expecting a second child soon, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The Royals took to social media and wrote, “Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily.”

RELATED STORIES

Besides Buttler, pacer Jofra Archer will also miss the second phase of the IPL 2021. The right-arm quick has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. The franchise, in a statement, has wished Jofra Archer a good health and a swift recovery, and Jos Buttler and his wife Louise a happy, healthy second baby.

ALSO READ | 'For all intent and purposes, India should be 2-0 up': Michael Atherton

Meanwhile, RR have signed New Zealand's Glenn Phillips for the second phase of the IPL 2021. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is the franchise’s first replacement player signing for the remainder of the tournament.

Phillips has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at number 5 position after managing three wins and six points from seven matches. The team will be facing Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. In their last match before the series had got postponed, Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jos buttler rajasthan royals ipl ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'The best way is to go get a 100: Compton's advice to 'foul-mouthed' Kohli

‘He’s preparing ready material & sending it to Team India’: Former Pak captain

Aakash Chopra names RCB’s ‘phenomenal inclusion’ for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Gargi Banerjee appointed Indian women's team manager for Australia tour
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP