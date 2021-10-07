IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Samson field an unchanged side following heavy defeat against MI?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were handed a hefty eight-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last match and the result heavily dented their chances of making the IPL 2021 Playoffs. In their final league game, they take on another team vying for the fourth and final berth in the top-4. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, have two more points than RR. Hence, if RR are to qualify, they must comprehensively beat KKR and hope that MI lose their final match too. While every scenario falling in Rajasthan's favour is unlikely, their best is to play their best cricket and win the game.

For that, skipper Sanju Samson will field his strong playing XI and for multiple reasons, it may look pretty much like their last. Let's find out why.

Here is a look at RR's Predicted XI vs KKR:

1) Evin Lewis: The big-hitting Windies batsman has carried his impressive CPL form into the second half of the season and has been instrumental in helping RR get off to very strong starts. He did not click in the final game but Rajasthan would still want him to score a big one on Thursday.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal: The stylish southpaw registered his maiden IPL 50 against CSK. He looks in good touch against MI before getting out. If this is RR's last game this season, he would want to finish on a high.

3) Sanju Samson (C, WK): He has been their best and the most consistent batsman this season and against Chennai, he proved it yet again with his quick-fire 28. He failed to provide the desired with the bat against MI and would look to make amends.

4) Shivam Dube: Dube lit up the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against CSK with an unbeaten 42-ball 62. Despite his poor performance with the bat on Tuesday, he is definitely going to keep his place.

5) Glenn Phillips: He's an absolute live wire in the field, darting across from end to another and making stellar saves. If he can work the same kind of magic with the bat, it will do his team a world of good.

6) David Miller: The hard-hitting South African batsman was one of the two batsmen who spent a considerable amount of time in the middle against MI. In all fairness, his 23-ball 15 did show some promise and it will be about scoring quicker against KKR.

7) Rahul Tewatia: The other batsman who spent a long time in the centre was this young Indian all-rounder. He has been among the wickets lately and his 20-ball 12 could help him score better in Sharjah against KKR.

8) Shreyas Gopal: On a slow, two-paced Sharjah pitch, Gopal can cause a lot of trouble as he is a genuine spinner. He only bowled one over against MI and if given a chance again, he could prove to be the difference.

9) Kuldeep Yadav: He had a tough game but that was true for the entire side. He looked promising with the ball and Samson could stick with him.

10) Mustafizur Rahman: He has two poor games on the trot but he still managed to pick up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. He's one of the main reasons why RR still stand an outside chance of making the playoffs.

11) Chetan Sakariya: The young Gujarat bowler got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma on Tuesday night. While it was only consolatory, it bore testament to his skill and importance to the side. On Thursday, he will hold key.

Our RR's Predicted XI vs KKR: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

