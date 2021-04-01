IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja completes quarantine period, joins CSK camp

Left-arm all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after finishing his quarantine in Mumbai.

Jadeja will be back in action after a gap of three months after recovering from a thumb injury. He will take the field when CSK lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL on April 10.

The Chennai-based franchise took to Twitter and shared a picture in which Jadeja can be seen smiling with Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey. "Apna time! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted.

Jadeja had already begun his preparation for the IPL before joining CSK camp. The all-rounder practised batting and bowling in March having made a return to the field after undergoing thumb surgery. He headed to the National Cricket Academy after that to get a fitness certificate.

In January, Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia. He had later gone for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the IPL. Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players on Thursday but the pacer decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family.

Hazlewood had played just three games for CSK in IPL 2020 and this year, he would have been competing with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, and Dwayne Bravo for a spot in the playing XI.

IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener.

(With ANI Inputs)