4 catches, 2 wickets: Ravindra Jadeja's meme-worthy celebrations after CSK's win over RR set Twitter on fire - WATCH

IPL 2021: In the 12th over, Jadeja picked up crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube when they were building a partnership during 189-run chase.
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja's celebrations gone viral.(IPL)

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja set Twitter on fire with his unique celebrations during MS Dhoni-led CSK's 45-run win over Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Monday. Jadeja made his presence felt throughout the IPL 2021 match, with the ball, as well as on the field.

In the 12th over, Jadeja picked up crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube when they were building a partnership during the 189-run chase.

In the match, he also picked up four catches -- as he helped his tam in getting rid of Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, and Jaydev Unadkat.

After taking Unadkat's catch, a delighted Jadeja signaled 'four' with his hands, and then imitated a phone call sign.

While commentators and fans continue to ponder to whom Jadeja was calling during his celebrations (or from whom he was receiving a call), his celebrations took Twitter by storm.

Here are some hilarious reactions on Twitter:

CSK, who are now on a two-match winning streak, will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

