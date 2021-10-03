IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs PBKS: With qualification in mind, Kohli likely to bring back trusted overseas star

Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to seal their playoff berth when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Sunday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points. Another two points from a win will almost assure them of a place in the place-offs but for that, RCB will need to put it across Punjab Kings who are coming off a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here is RCB Predicted XI vs PBKS

1 Devdutt Padikkal: The left-hander has been very consistent at the top of the order for RCB and would look to continue the same against PBKS.

2 Virat Kohli: In his last season as RCB captain, Kohli has performed well with the bat. He would look to end his stint on a high.

3 KS Bharat: The wicketkeeper-batsman finally found his mojo and played an important knock against RR. At No.3, he has an important role to play going ahead in the tournament.

4 AB de Villiers: The legendary South African cricketer has not been at his best in this IPL. He is yet to register a noteworthy score but one can trust him to bounce back when the team needs him the most.

5 Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder has been on fire with both bat and ball for RCB. He is RCB's top-scorer this season and Kohli has been using him well in the middle-overs to pick up important wickets.

6 Shahbaz Ahmed: The young left-arm spinner and left-handed batsmen has returned to the RCB XI to add them options with bat and ball.

7 Kyle Jamieson: With Dan Christian really not making much of an impression in his two matches, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson can make a comeback to the RCB XI. His batting abilities can be a bonus at No.7.

8 George Garton: The left-arm seamer had an impressive debut against Rajasthan and his skills would be crucial for RCB with the new-ball against the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

9 Harshal Patel: The all-rounder is having a golden season with the ball. He picks up a couple of wickets in every match if not more and is eyeing to break Dwayne Bravo's record for most wickets in a season.

10 Yuzvendra Chahal: The axing from the Indian T20 World Cup squad seems to have spurred Chahal on. The leg-spinner has emerged as RCB's go-to man with the ball in the middle-overs.

11 Mohammed Siraj: The talented India fast bowlers has not been able to pick up regular wickets but his consistency with the ball has been good.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Virat Kohli (Captain), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (WK), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal