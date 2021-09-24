Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:22 PM IST
IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming(iplt20.com)

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will be up against each other when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match no. 35 on Friday. Dhoni’s CSK began the UAE leg of the tournament with a stunning win over defending Mumbai Indians and will look to regain the top spot with another triumph. RCB, on the other hand, would like to start afresh after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter. It is imperative for RCB to improve upon their batting as they seek to keep their place in the top half of the points table.

KKR, on the other hand, are high in confidence after their resounding 9-wicket win over RCB at the same venue.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match no. 35 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

ALSO READ | ‘I wanted to exactly replicate Dada’: Venkatesh Iyer explains how Sourav Ganguly ‘played a huge role’ in his batting

At what time does the IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match begin?

The IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

