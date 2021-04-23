'Student and the master at work': Shastri lavishes praise on Padikkal and Kohli afterRCB's win over RR in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made winning a habit in the Indian Premier League 2021. They defeated Rajasthan Royals on Thursday to record their fourth victory in as many games during IPL 2021. RCB have now gone on top of the points table with four wins from four. However, the credit for their victory at the Wankhede Stadium should go to RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli.

Kohli and Padikkal stitched together an unbeaten 181-run partnership to win the game for RCB. They needed to chase 177 runs to win but they did that with more than three overs to spare. Padikkal scored 101 while Kohli hit 72.

READ | 'Tell me that after you get to the first one': Kohli reveals conversation when Padikkal was nearing century

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with both batsmen's display against Rajasthan Royals. He said that 'student and the master' were at work.

'The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These Southpaws make it look easy - @devdpd07 @imVkohli @RCBTweets #RCBvsRR #IPL2021,' Shastri said in a tweet.

Earlier in the season, Shastri's tweet on Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni hours before the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match number 2 in Mumbai, went viral on Twitter.

There was a lot of excitement about the CSK-DC match as Pant and Dhoni were set to go head-to-head for the first time as rival captains of two IPL teams and Shastri’s brilliant tweet just added to it.

"Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK - @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals,” tweeted Shastri.

