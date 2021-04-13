‘Already played a few little pranks on me’: Maxwell talks about his ‘close’ friendship with Indian cricketer

Glenn Maxwell has started his Indian Premier League 2021 campaign on a positive note. After enduring a horrendous IPL 2020 season where he failed to hit even a six, Maxwell scored 38 on his debut match for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australia right-handed batsman was under pressure after being picked for ₹14.25 crore in the auctions and was heavily criticized by several fans for his display in IPL.

RCB fans would hope Maxwell continues in the same fashion for the rest of the tournament and creates a bond with his teammates. Maxwell already has mutual admiration for Kohli while also having a relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal. He talked about his friendship with the Indian spinner.

“I am certainly looking forward to playing with my little friend. He is already played a few little pranks on me since I have been here in the first couple of days," claimed Maxwell in an interview with RCB.

“We first were in the same squad in 2013 for Mumbai Indians. So we have been friends for a long time now. We have been close ever since. Every time we come up against each other it is the same feeling. A big hug before the game. I am playing with him while I am on the ground, putting him in a headlock while I am batting and he is bowling," said Maxwell.

“But we always try to have fun, always try to keep a smile on our faces. It is nice when you can play against guys like this where it is still competitive, you are still trying to be the winner on the day but you can still have fun and show people it is still a fun game."

Maxwell would hope to continue his good form when RCB play Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.