'He’s such a great talent': Lara wants young Indian batsman to get 'couple of triple figures under his belt' in IPL 2021

It was not the brightest of starts for Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. After recovering from Covid-19, Padikkal came out to bat with skipper Virat Kohli in RCB's 2nd game of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

But Padikkal failed to showcase the talent he had done in IPL 2020 with the bat, as he could only muster 11 runs in 13 balls. But despite the one minor hiccup, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara feels Padikkal is a 'great talent'.

The former left-handed batsman Brian Lara has predicted big things for Devdutt Padikkal this season and said that he wants the batsman to get a couple of hundreds in the VIVO IPL 2021.

“He’s (Padikkal) such a great talent. Last year he got a couple of fifties, he batted well, he supported Virat Kohli very well," Lara said on Star Sports' chat show Star Select Dugout.

"What I want to see in 2021 IPL is for him to go on and get a few Man of the Match awards and get a couple of triple figures under his belt," he added.

"Such a great little player! A few little things to iron out. I hope he did that in the break and comes back really storming hard for this IPL," Lara further added.

RCB have got off to a fantastic start in the season, winning both their games of the season so far. The franchise will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 on Sunday.

