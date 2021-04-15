IPL 2021, RR Predicted XI vs DC: Who will replace Ben Stokes? Big headache for Sanju Samson

So close, yet so far! This was one phrase that came to everyone's mind when Rajasthan Royals nearly pulled off a mammoth chase of 222 against Punjab Kings in their first Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match on Monday. Powered by a magnificent innings of 119 runs by captain Sanju Samson, RR nearly narrowly missed out on the win by four runs.

Not much went wrong on the field for RR that needs to be addressed urgently but they now have a massive deal to blow with off it. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes sustained a finger injury during the game and has been ruled out of the tournament. After Jofra Archer, who is currently recuperating from a hand injury, Stokes is the second Englishman from the Rajasthan outfit who is forced to sit out.

With the IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals up next--who come into this game on the back of a thumping win against Chennai Super Kings--there is one big question that everyone is asking. Who will be brought in for Stokes? Let's have a look through their predicted XI against DC.

1) Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is likely to open with Stokes no longer available. The latter opened the innings last time and could only manage a duck. Buttler, however, looked in decent touch during his 13-ball 25. That innings included four consecutive boundaries off Riley Meredith. Buttler is at his lethal best at the top and RR should look to capitalize on that.

2) Manan Vohra: Right-hander Vohra scored 12 runs off eight balls before being dismissed by an excellent caught-and-bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Vohra is likely to share the opening duties again but this time with another Englishman in Buttler.

3) Sanju Samson: What a ton that was. The first player to hit a century on IPL captaincy debut and now has three 100s in the competition. Skipper Samson smashed the first 100 of this season and would look to receive more support from his teammates in the batting department.

4) Liam Livingstone: He is the closest like-for-like replacement of Ben Stokes. The England cricketer is a pinch-hitter who has impressed everyone back home and in the BBL with his batting prowess. Liam Livingstone is a handy bowler too. In 128 T20 matches, he has amassed 3133 runs, at a strike-rate of 140.36, and pocketed 47 wickets. He would love to tee off on that Wankhede track.

5) Shivam Dube: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube is also likely to retain his spot. He hit 23 off 15 balls. Another clean striker of the ball who often chips in with wickets. With considerable experience under his belt, he is expected to play at least the first half of the tournament.

6) Riyan Parag: If there was someone who showed confidence from ball on Monday night, it was Riyan Parag. A drive through the covers for four and then a gorgeous pick-up shot for six off Mohammed Shami; that's how Parag began his IPL 2021 campaign. He scored 25 off 11 balls as he hit a total of three sixes. He continues to remain an important part of the lower middle-order.

7) Rahul Tewatia: Another important member of the lower middle-order is Rahul Tewatia. The all-rounder broke into the scene last season and even went on to feature on India's T20I squad against England. He didn't get a game but that day will come even closer if he enjoys another successful season of the IPL. Had a subdued game on Monday but expect him to go big once he finds his rhythm.

8) Chris Morris: Proteas all-rounder is the most expensive player ever bought at the auctions and there will be a lot riding on his shoulders. He needs to fire with the bat and the ball to justify the price tag. He pocketed 2/41 in four overs and only got four balls to play. He will be hoping to improve his economy rate and bat as per the team's requirement.

9) Shreyas Gopal: Leg-spinner Gopal went for plenty against PBKS, especially to Deepak Hooda. But he has been a regular member of the franchise and one poor game doesn't take that away from him. He's likely to continue as well.

10) Chetan Sakariya: A star was born on Monday in young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. 3/31 in four overs on your IPL debut is a terrific achievement. Sakariya was mighty impressive upfront and at the death and will continue in the same role against DC as well.

11) Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman returned with figures of 0/45 in his four overs. But let's cut him some slack as he has huge shoes to fill in Jofra Archer's absence. Moreover, with another medium pacer in Stokes out, the responsibilities on his shoulder will only get heavier.

RR's Predicted XI: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman