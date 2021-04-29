IPL 2021, RR Predicted XI vs MI: Jos Buttler's form a concern for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to carry on the winning momentum in IPL 2021 but they will face a tough challenge against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Now that Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia and the side that RR picked beat KKR comfortably, they are unlikely to change the composition of the side. However, the form of ace opener Jos Buttler will remain a concern for the Royals.

Here is our RR Predicted XI vs MI for IPL 2021 match:-

Jos Buttler: The England wicketkeeper-batsman has not managed to give blistering starts to RR this year and would be keen to set things straight against MI. RR will depend on him for a good start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: India’s U-19 World Cup hero, who replaced Manan Vohra, gave a good account of himself with a cameo innings at the top. The left-hander would hope to get a big one on Thursday.

Sanju Samson: The RR captain shrug of his poor returns in the IPL with a patient innings against KKR and what would give more joy to them is the fact that he was there till the end to finish off the game.

Shivam Dube: The tall all-rounder played an important innings against KKR and would like to carry on the same on Saturday.

David Miller: The South African left-hander was unbeaten with Sanju Samson to see RR home against KKR. His experience will be key in the RR middle-order.

Riyan Parag: Despite a bundle of talent, Riyan Parag has failed to put together a noteworthy performance in this year’s IPL. The Assam right-hander would look to make amends against MI.

Rahul Tewatia: The attacking left-hander returned to form against RCB but has been below-par with the ball in hand. RR needs his all-round skills to make a comeback in this tournament.

Chris Morris: IPL most expensive cricketer has so far blown hot and cold. He did play match-winning innings against DC but has not made any notable contribution with the bat yet. With the ball, however, he has been amongst the wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat: The experienced left-armer was brilliant with the new ball against KKR. He is once again expected to trouble the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma.

Andrew Tye: The Australia death-over specialist, might get his first game of IPL 2021 in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

Chetan Sakariya: The Saurashtra left-arm seamer has been a revelation in this IPL for RR. He is good with the new ball, can bowl the yorker and is a gun fielder.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Fizz had the KKR batsmen in a tangle with his off-cutters, something he is known for. The Bangladesh international is expected to play a key role against MI.

RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman