IPL 2021: RR skipper Samson fined for slow over-rate
cricket

IPL 2021: RR skipper Samson fined for slow over-rate

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakh," read an official statement.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Sanju Samson with RR teammates.(File)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined 12 lakh," read an official statement.

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket.

However, after this, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory. Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth spot in the points table with 8 points from as many games.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. For the Sanju Samson-led side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami also scalped three wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ipl 2021
