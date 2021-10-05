IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and online

Match no.51 will see IPL 2021's top desperate-for-a-win teams battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) meet in a must-win game and the pressure on both teams has not been higher in IPL 2021. While MI head into this contest on the back of a narrow defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Rajasthan outfit will be beaming with confidence after their spectacular 7-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Both teams have 10 points each and both of them are in the bottom half of the table but RR are placed higher due a better net run-rate. The goals for both these champion sides are clear and the stage is set.

Here's all you need to know about RR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

