Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Ruturaj, Bravo got us more than we expected': MS Dhoni lauds CSK opener
cricket

'Ruturaj, Bravo got us more than we expected': MS Dhoni lauds CSK opener

CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Gaikwad for his performance, and also noted Dwayne Bravo's contribution in the match, who scored 23 runs in 8 balls and picked 3 wickets.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:32 AM IST
MS Dhoni lauds CSK opener(HT Collage)

Chennai Super Kings pulled off a solid win against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Sunday, with youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad emerging as the match-winner for MS Dhoni-led team. CSK were reeling at 24/4 at one stage in six overs, and then Gaikwad changed the script, scoring an unbeaten 88 runs to help his team to a good total of 156/6 in 20 overs.

The target proved too much for Mumbai Indians to chase down and they could only muster 136/8, losing the match by 20 runs.

CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Gaikwad for his performance, and also noted Dwayne Bravo's contribution in the match, who scored 23 runs in 8 balls and picked 3 wickets.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant 88* inspires CSK to victory over MI

"At 30 for 4, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The wicket was two-paced, slightly slow to start off. Also it's difficult if you're batting lower down, if you don't get a chance to see what is happening, you want to go hard," he added.

RELATED STORIES

"Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai super kings ipl 2021 ipl ruturaj gaikwad ms dhoni
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant 88* inspires CSK to victory over MI

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Gaikwad surpasses Hussey to achieve huge milestone against MI with 88* run knock

6 overs, 24 runs, 4 wickets: CSK suffer top-order collapse in powerplay overs
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP