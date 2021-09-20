'Ruturaj, Bravo got us more than we expected': MS Dhoni lauds CSK opener

Chennai Super Kings pulled off a solid win against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Sunday, with youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad emerging as the match-winner for MS Dhoni-led team. CSK were reeling at 24/4 at one stage in six overs, and then Gaikwad changed the script, scoring an unbeaten 88 runs to help his team to a good total of 156/6 in 20 overs.

The target proved too much for Mumbai Indians to chase down and they could only muster 136/8, losing the match by 20 runs.

CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Gaikwad for his performance, and also noted Dwayne Bravo's contribution in the match, who scored 23 runs in 8 balls and picked 3 wickets.

"At 30 for 4, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The wicket was two-paced, slightly slow to start off. Also it's difficult if you're batting lower down, if you don't get a chance to see what is happening, you want to go hard," he added.

"Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end," he signed off.